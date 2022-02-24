Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

