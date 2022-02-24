Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.