Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

