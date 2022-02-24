Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 2,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

