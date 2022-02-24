Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 2,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.