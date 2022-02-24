Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.74

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.74 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 3883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

