Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.86. 245,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRSK. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period.

