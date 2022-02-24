APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $5.49 million and $262,171.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,104,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

