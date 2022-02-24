APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.0964

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $235,540.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,131,615 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.