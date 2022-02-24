APYSwap (APYS) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $228,339.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

