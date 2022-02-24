Aragon Court Market Capitalization Achieves $29.81 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $29.81 million and $232,965.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

