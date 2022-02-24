Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABUS stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

