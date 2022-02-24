ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

AETUF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 70,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,244. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

