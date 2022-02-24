ARCA biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,127 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,907. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

