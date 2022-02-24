Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.