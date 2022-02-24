Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.62

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 12725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

