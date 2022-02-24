Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,959. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

