Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

