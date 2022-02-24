Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.82

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 5555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.