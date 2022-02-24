Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Shares of RCUS traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

