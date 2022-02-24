Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Shares of RCUS traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,698. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.