Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.41. 8,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 632,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after buying an additional 921,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

