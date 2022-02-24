Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

ARQT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

