Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 39401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,008,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

