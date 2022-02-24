Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.03

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $14.49. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 136,774 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

