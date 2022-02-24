Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.85. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 74,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

