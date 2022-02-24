Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0023

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $35,823.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,540,844 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

