Ark Market Capitalization Tops $105.89 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $105.89 million and $6.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,325,713 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.