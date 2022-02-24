Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 61,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,747. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $976.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arko by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

