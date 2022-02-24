Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 159,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

