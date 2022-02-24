Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.
NYSE:AHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 159,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
