ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,924.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ARMOR has a market cap of $3.66 million and $44,924.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.