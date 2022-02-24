Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Trading Down 7.7%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

