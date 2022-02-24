Arteris (AIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

