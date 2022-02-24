Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,311 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime stock traded up $21.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. 432,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 295.23, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SiTime by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

