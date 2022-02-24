Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 4th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 5.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $4,460,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 99.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,135. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

