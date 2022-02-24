Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.63

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.63 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.31). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.31), with a volume of 68,300 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.63.
About Artilium (LON:ARTA)
Further Reading
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Artilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.