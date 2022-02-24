Arweave Price Tops $25.42 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.42 or 0.00068530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $849.03 million and $73.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

