Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $6,425,921. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asana by 1,709.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $837,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $1,686,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

