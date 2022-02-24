Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.05. 209,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,691,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and sold 92,440 shares worth $6,425,921. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

