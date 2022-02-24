Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 121751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several analysts recently commented on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

