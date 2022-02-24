Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 3657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

