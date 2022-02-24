ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given New €379.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock traded down $34.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.39. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $240.60 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.21.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASM International stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.60% of ASM International worth $80,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.