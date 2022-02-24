Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $869.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.