AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AMK opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.