AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMK opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
