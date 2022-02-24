Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/23/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on the stock.
ABF opened at GBX 1,940.50 ($26.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,990.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,955.70. The company has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.
In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).
