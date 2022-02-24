Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Assured Guaranty worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.