Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.80 million.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 452,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.