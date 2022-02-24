ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.87. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$36.93 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

