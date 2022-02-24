ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.87

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.87 and traded as high as C$42.03. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 195,788 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.87.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.