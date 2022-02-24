Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.40

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 27570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

AVIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

