Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Atkore worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atkore by 124.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 9.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

ATKR opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

