Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Declares GBX 2.88 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AJG traded down GBX 14.67 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.33 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 102,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 181.04 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87.

In related news, insider Michael Moule bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,331.16).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

